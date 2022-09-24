Quebec election 2022 results: Laporte

Laporte is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Nicole Ménard who first took office in 2007. Ménard collected 12,514 votes, winning 35.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laporte in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Poulet Liberal: Mathieu Gratton Québec solidaire: Claude Lefrançois Parti Québécois: Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard Parti Conservateur: Evelyne Latreille Green: Jean-Philippe Charest Canadian Party : Herby Frémont Climat Québec: Ian Parent