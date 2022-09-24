Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Laporte

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Laporte is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Nicole Ménard who first took office in 2007. Ménard collected 12,514 votes, winning 35.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laporte in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Poulet

Liberal: Mathieu Gratton

Québec solidaire: Claude Lefrançois

Parti Québécois: Soledad Orihuela-Bouchard

Parti Conservateur: Evelyne Latreille

Green: Jean-Philippe Charest

Canadian Party : Herby Frémont

Climat Québec: Ian Parent

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagLaporte tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers