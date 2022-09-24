Quebec election 2022 results: Jeanne-Mance–Viger

Jeanne-Mance–Viger is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti who first took office in 2008. Rotiroti collected 18,215 votes, winning 66.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jeanne-Mance–Viger in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Filomena Rotiroti (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie De Martino Québec solidaire: Marie-Josée Forget Parti Québécois: Laurence Massey Parti Conservateur: Chakib Saad Canadian Party : John Manfredi Green: Alessandra Szilagyi