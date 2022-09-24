Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Jeanne-Mance–Viger

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Jeanne-Mance–Viger is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti who first took office in 2008. Rotiroti collected 18,215 votes, winning 66.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jeanne-Mance–Viger  in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Filomena Rotiroti (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie De Martino

Québec solidaire: Marie-Josée Forget

Parti Québécois: Laurence Massey

Parti Conservateur: Chakib Saad

Canadian Party : John Manfredi

Green: Alessandra Szilagyi

