Quebec election 2022 results: Jeanne-Mance–Viger

Jeanne-Mance–Viger is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Filomena Rotiroti who first took office in 2008. Rotiroti collected 18,215 votes, winning 66.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Jeanne-Mance–Viger in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Filomena Rotiroti (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie De Martino
Québec solidaire: Marie-Josée Forget
Parti Québécois: Laurence Massey
Parti Conservateur: Chakib Saad
Canadian Party : John Manfredi
Green: Alessandra Szilagyi
