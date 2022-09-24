Quebec election 2022 results: Terrebonne

Terrebonne is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Pierre Fitzgibbon who first took office in 2018. Fitzgibbon collected 17,638 votes, winning 42.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Terrebonne in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Fitzgibbon (Incumbent)
Liberal: Lindsay Jean
Québec solidaire: Nadia Poirier
Parti Québécois: Geneviève Couture
Parti Conservateur: Daniela Andreeva
Démocratie directe: Marie-France Meloche
Green: Nazar Tarpinian
Comments