Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Terrebonne

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Terrebonne is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Pierre Fitzgibbon who first took office in 2018. Fitzgibbon collected 17,638 votes, winning 42.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Terrebonne in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Fitzgibbon (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lindsay Jean

Québec solidaire: Nadia Poirier

Parti Québécois: Geneviève Couture

Parti Conservateur: Daniela Andreeva

Démocratie directe: Marie-France Meloche

Green: Nazar Tarpinian

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagTerrebonne tagQuebec election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers