Quebec election 2022 results: Soulanges

Soulanges is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marilyne Picard who first took office in 2018. Picard collected 15,307 votes, winning 39.23 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Soulanges in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Marilyne Picard (Incumbent) Liberal: Catherine St-Amour Québec solidaire: Sophie Samson Parti Québécois: Samuel Patenaude Parti Conservateur: Éloïse Coulombe Green: Kristian Solarik