Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Acadie

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Acadie is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre who first took office in 2007. St-Pierre collected 14,305 votes, winning 53.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Acadie in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Rosmeri Otoya Celis

Liberal: André Morin

Québec solidaire: Elyse Lévesque

Parti Québécois: Véronique Lecours

Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Gentile

Green: Roula Al Nseir

