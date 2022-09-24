Quebec election 2022 results: Acadie

Acadie is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre who first took office in 2007. St-Pierre collected 14,305 votes, winning 53.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Acadie in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Rosmeri Otoya Celis Liberal: André Morin Québec solidaire: Elyse Lévesque Parti Québécois: Véronique Lecours Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Gentile Green: Roula Al Nseir