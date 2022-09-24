Quebec election 2022 results: Gatineau

Gatineau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Robert Bussière who first took office in 2018. Bussière collected 14,586 votes, winning 41.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gatineau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Robert Bussière (Incumbent) Liberal: Caryl Green Québec solidaire: Laura Avalos Parti Québécois: Raphaël Déry Parti Conservateur: Joëlle Jammal Démocratie directe: Robert Dupuis Canadian Party : Danilo Velasquez