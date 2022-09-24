Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Gatineau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Gatineau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Robert Bussière who first took office in 2018. Bussière collected 14,586 votes, winning 41.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gatineau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Robert Bussière (Incumbent)

Liberal: Caryl Green

Québec solidaire: Laura Avalos

Parti Québécois: Raphaël Déry

Parti Conservateur: Joëlle Jammal

Démocratie directe: Robert Dupuis

Canadian Party : Danilo Velasquez

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagGatineau tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers