Quebec election 2022 results: Mégantic

Mégantic is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Jacques who first took office in 2018. Jacques collected 12,593 votes, winning 47.53 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mégantic in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: François Jacques (Incumbent) Liberal: Eloïse Gagné Québec solidaire: Marilyn Ouellet Parti Québécois: André Duncan Parti Conservateur: Mathieu Chenard Parti 51: André Giguère