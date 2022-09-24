Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Mégantic

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Mégantic is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Jacques who first took office in 2018. Jacques collected 12,593 votes, winning 47.53 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mégantic in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Jacques (Incumbent)

Liberal: Eloïse Gagné

Québec solidaire: Marilyn Ouellet

Parti Québécois: André Duncan

Parti Conservateur: Mathieu Chenard

Parti 51: André Giguère

