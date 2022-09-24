Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Hyacinthe

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-Hyacinthe is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantal Soucy who first took office in 2014. Soucy collected 21,227 votes, winning 52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Hyacinthe in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Soucy (Incumbent)

Liberal: Agnieszka Wnorowska

Québec solidaire: Philippe Daigneault

Parti Québécois: Alexis Gagné-Lebrun

Parti Conservateur: Kim Beaudoin

Independent: Gary Daigneault

Green: Mustapha Jaalouk

Climat Québec: Julie Raiche

