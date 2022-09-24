Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Hyacinthe

Saint-Hyacinthe is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantal Soucy who first took office in 2014. Soucy collected 21,227 votes, winning 52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Hyacinthe in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Soucy (Incumbent)
Liberal: Agnieszka Wnorowska
Québec solidaire: Philippe Daigneault
Parti Québécois: Alexis Gagné-Lebrun
Parti Conservateur: Kim Beaudoin
Independent: Gary Daigneault
Green: Mustapha Jaalouk
Climat Québec: Julie Raiche
Comments