Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Pointe-aux-Trembles

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Pointe-aux-Trembles is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantal Rouleau who first took office in 2018. Rouleau collected 10,579 votes, winning 38.96 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Rouleau (Incumbent)

Liberal: Byanca Jeune

Québec solidaire: Simon Tremblay-Pepin

Parti Québécois: Jocelyn Desjardins

Parti Conservateur: Yves Beaulieu

Équipe Autonomiste: Louis Chandonnet

Green: Alex Di Pardo

Climat Québec: Marc Michaud

Marxist-Leninist: Geneviève Royer

