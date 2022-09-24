Quebec election 2022 results: Pointe-aux-Trembles

Pointe-aux-Trembles is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantal Rouleau who first took office in 2018. Rouleau collected 10,579 votes, winning 38.96 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Pointe-aux-Trembles in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantal Rouleau (Incumbent) Liberal: Byanca Jeune Québec solidaire: Simon Tremblay-Pepin Parti Québécois: Jocelyn Desjardins Parti Conservateur: Yves Beaulieu Équipe Autonomiste: Louis Chandonnet Green: Alex Di Pardo Climat Québec: Marc Michaud Marxist-Leninist: Geneviève Royer