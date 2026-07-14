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2 comments

  1. Dave
    July 14, 2026 at 5:00 pm

    They understand the optics
    They just don’t care

  2. Anonymous
    July 14, 2026 at 4:44 pm

    Nice to see Global focusing criticism on someone other than Doug Ford.

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Canada

Canada Post paid $30.8M in 2025 for bonuses: ‘We understand the optics’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 4:21 pm
2 min read
Canada Post sign View image in full screen
A Canada Post mail truck is seen parked in its distribution centre in Montreal, Nov. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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Canada Post paid its executives and managers $30.8 million in performance-based bonuses in 2025, despite reporting record losses and receiving a substantial government payout.

The mail carrier reported in April that it lost a record-breaking $1.57 billion before tax in 2025, citing labour uncertainty. The federal government also gave the company up to $673 million in May so Canada Post could “meet its operating and income” demands through next March.

A loss of $205 million before tax was also reported in the first quarter of 2026.

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In an emailed statement to Global News, a spokesperson with Canada Post said that “excluding employees represented by APOC and PSAC, Canada Post has 2,377 management employees at all levels across the country, including 417 at the executive level,” representing “less than one per cent of our total annual labour expenses.”

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“We are undergoing the biggest transformation in our history. It’s a major, multi-year job that requires us to retain the talented and experienced people needed to lead and deliver these changes for Canadians,” the Crown corporation said.

“After careful consideration, the board approved payments within the at-risk performance program, which involves roughly 7,000 employees. Two-thirds of these employees have it established in their collective agreements for years. The program includes a wide range of employees from postal clerks, front-line supervisors and accommodation experts to management who are all vital to our transformation.”

Canada Post’s statement also noted that “With our financial situation, we understand the optics and the concerns this decision will raise.”

“These payments are part of an existing compensation program and are funded from Canada Post’s own revenues, not the repayable government bridge funding we’ve received. Our objective is to re-establish a sustainable, reliable postal service for all Canadians that can pay back those loans as quickly as possible,” the statement reads.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation on Tuesday highlighted the information in one of the documents Canada Post had submitted to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates on July 9.

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