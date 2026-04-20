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Canada

Canada Post reports new record-setting loss of $1.57 billion in 2025

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post workers begin voting on new contract proposal'
Canada Post workers begin voting on new contract proposal
WATCH: Canada Post workers begin voting on new contract proposal
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Canada Post said Monday it lost a staggering $1.57 billion before tax last year, a record-smashing loss it blamed on labour uncertainty and barriers to modernization.

The financial loss is nearly double the $841 million before tax the national mail carrier lost the year before, the company said in a statement alongside its annual report.

“The severity of the corporation’s financial situation underscores the urgency to transform and meet the modern needs of the country,” the statement said.

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Revenues fell nearly five per cent, or $315 million, which Canada Post said was due to a sharp decline in parcel volumes.

Many customers shifted their parcel deliveries to private carriers during last year’s labour unrest that saw Canada Post workers take several job actions — culminating in a nationwide strike — as it sought to negotiate a new contract.

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The two sides finally reached tentative agreements late last year.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers began voting on whether to ratify the new contracts on Monday, a process set to last more than a month. The union has urged its members to approve the deals.

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