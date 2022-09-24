Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Mirabel

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Mirabel is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sylvie D’Amours who first took office in 2014. D’Amours collected 21,602 votes, winning 54.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mirabel in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvie D'Amours (Incumbent)

Liberal: Isabella Giosi

Québec solidaire: Marjolaine Goudreau

Parti Québécois: Carole Savoie

Parti Conservateur: Gala Durand

L'union fait la force: Pierre Larouche

Démocratie directe: Rémi Lavoie

