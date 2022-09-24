Quebec election 2022 results: Mirabel

Mirabel is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Sylvie D’Amours who first took office in 2014. D’Amours collected 21,602 votes, winning 54.63 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mirabel in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvie D'Amours (Incumbent) Liberal: Isabella Giosi Québec solidaire: Marjolaine Goudreau Parti Québécois: Carole Savoie Parti Conservateur: Gala Durand L'union fait la force: Pierre Larouche Démocratie directe: Rémi Lavoie