Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Maurice-Richard

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Maurice-Richard is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Independent MNA Marie Montpetit who first took office in 2014. Montpetit collected 9,459 votes, winning 29.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Maurice-Richard in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Audrey Murray

Liberal: Jonathan Marleau

Québec solidaire: Haroun Bouazzi

Parti Québécois: Chantal Jorg

Parti Conservateur: Louise Sexton

Climat Québec: Patrick Bouchardy

Independent: Kassandre Chéry Théodat

Bloc Montréal: Andreà Di Stefano

Green: Gilles Fournelle

