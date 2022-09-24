Quebec election 2022 results: Maurice-Richard

Maurice-Richard is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Independent MNA Marie Montpetit who first took office in 2014. Montpetit collected 9,459 votes, winning 29.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Maurice-Richard in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Audrey Murray Liberal: Jonathan Marleau Québec solidaire: Haroun Bouazzi Parti Québécois: Chantal Jorg Parti Conservateur: Louise Sexton Climat Québec: Patrick Bouchardy Independent: Kassandre Chéry Théodat Bloc Montréal: Andreà Di Stefano Green: Gilles Fournelle