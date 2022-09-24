Quebec election 2022 results: Nicolet-Bécancour

Nicolet-Bécancour is a provincial riding located in Centre-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Donald Martel who first took office in 2012. Martel collected 15,562 votes, winning 55.29 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Nicolet-Bécancour in Centre-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Donald Martel (Incumbent) Liberal: Marie-Josée Jacques Québec solidaire: Jacques Thériault Watso Parti Québécois: Philippe Dumas Parti Conservateur: Mario Lyonnais