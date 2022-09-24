Quebec election 2022 results: Dubuc

Dubuc is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Tremblay who first took office in 2018. Tremblay collected 10,535 votes, winning 40.23 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dubuc in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: François Tremblay (Incumbent) Liberal: Berry Zinga Nkuni Québec solidaire: André-Anne Brillant Parti Québécois: Émile Simard Parti Conservateur: Tommy Pageau Climat Québec: Gilbert Simard