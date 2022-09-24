Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Dubuc

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Dubuc is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Tremblay who first took office in 2018. Tremblay collected 10,535 votes, winning 40.23 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Dubuc in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Tremblay (Incumbent)

Liberal: Berry Zinga Nkuni

Québec solidaire: André-Anne Brillant

Parti Québécois: Émile Simard

Parti Conservateur: Tommy Pageau

Climat Québec: Gilbert Simard

