Quebec election 2022 results: L’Assomption

L’Assomption is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Legault who first took office in 2012. Legault collected 18,237 votes, winning 57.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent L’Assomption in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: François Legault (Incumbent) Liberal: Thomas Ano-Dumas Québec solidaire: Martin Lefebvre Parti Québécois: Catherine Provost Parti Conservateur: Ernesto Almeida