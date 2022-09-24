Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: L’Assomption

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

L’Assomption is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Legault who first took office in 2012. Legault collected 18,237 votes, winning 57.03 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent L’Assomption in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Legault (Incumbent)

Liberal: Thomas Ano-Dumas

Québec solidaire: Martin Lefebvre

Parti Québécois: Catherine Provost

Parti Conservateur: Ernesto Almeida

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagL'ASSOMPTION tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers