Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Jean-Talon

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Jean-Talon is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Joëlle Boutin who first took office in 2019. Boutin collected 11,069 votes, winning 32.58 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jean-Talon in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Joëlle Boutin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Julie White

Québec solidaire: Olivier Bolduc

Parti Québécois: Gabriel Coulombe

Parti Conservateur: Sébastien Clavet

Climat Québec: Julien Cardinal

Green: Alexandre Dallaire

Équipe Autonomiste: Stéphane Pouleur

