Quebec election 2022 results: Jean-Talon

Jean-Talon is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Joëlle Boutin who first took office in 2019. Boutin collected 11,069 votes, winning 32.58 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jean-Talon in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Joëlle Boutin (Incumbent) Liberal: Julie White Québec solidaire: Olivier Bolduc Parti Québécois: Gabriel Coulombe Parti Conservateur: Sébastien Clavet Climat Québec: Julien Cardinal Green: Alexandre Dallaire Équipe Autonomiste: Stéphane Pouleur