Quebec election 2022 results: Jean-Talon

Jean-Talon is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Joëlle Boutin who first took office in 2019. Boutin collected 11,069 votes, winning 32.58 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Jean-Talon in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Joëlle Boutin (Incumbent)
Liberal: Julie White
Québec solidaire: Olivier Bolduc
Parti Québécois: Gabriel Coulombe
Parti Conservateur: Sébastien Clavet
Climat Québec: Julien Cardinal
Green: Alexandre Dallaire
Équipe Autonomiste: Stéphane Pouleur
