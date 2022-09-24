Quebec election 2022 results: Richelieu

Richelieu is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-Bernard Émond who first took office in 2018. Émond collected 15,258 votes, winning 49.79 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Richelieu in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-Bernard Émond (Incumbent)
Liberal: Anthony Sauriol
Québec solidaire: David Dionne
Parti Québécois: Gabriel Arpin
Parti Conservateur: Marie-Eve Dionne
Démocratie directe: André Blanchette
Climat Québec: Alejandra Velasquez
