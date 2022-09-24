Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Richelieu

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Richelieu is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean-Bernard Émond who first took office in 2018. Émond collected 15,258 votes, winning 49.79 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Richelieu in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean-Bernard Émond (Incumbent)

Liberal: Anthony Sauriol

Québec solidaire: David Dionne

Parti Québécois: Gabriel Arpin

Parti Conservateur: Marie-Eve Dionne

Démocratie directe: André Blanchette

Climat Québec: Alejandra Velasquez

