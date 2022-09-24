Quebec election 2022 results: Vanier-Les Rivières

Vanier-Les Rivières is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mario Asselin who first took office in 2018. Asselin collected 18,267 votes, winning 45.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vanier-Les Rivières in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Asselin (Incumbent) Liberal: Karl Filion Québec solidaire: Karoline Boucher Parti Québécois: William Duquette Parti Conservateur: Donald Gagnon Green: Kadidia Mahamane Bamba Climat Québec: Jean Cloutier Independent: Mathieu Guillemette