Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Vanier-Les Rivières

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Vanier-Les Rivières is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mario Asselin who first took office in 2018. Asselin collected 18,267 votes, winning 45.1 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vanier-Les Rivières in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mario Asselin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Karl Filion

Québec solidaire: Karoline Boucher

Parti Québécois: William Duquette

Parti Conservateur: Donald Gagnon

Green: Kadidia Mahamane Bamba

Climat Québec: Jean Cloutier

Independent: Mathieu Guillemette

