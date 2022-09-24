Quebec election 2022 results: Robert-Baldwin

Robert-Baldwin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Carlos J. Leitão who first took office in 2014. Leitão collected 22,426 votes, winning 73.85 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Robert-Baldwin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Maïté Beaudoin
Liberal: Brigitte Garceau
Québec solidaire: Mariève Ruel
Parti Québécois: Alix Martel
Parti Conservateur: Axel Lellouche
Bloc Montréal: Qaiser Choudhry
Canadian Party : Jonathan Gray
Green: David MacFarquhar
Comments