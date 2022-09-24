Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Robert-Baldwin

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Robert-Baldwin is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Carlos J. Leitão who first took office in 2014. Leitão collected 22,426 votes, winning 73.85 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Robert-Baldwin in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Maïté Beaudoin

Liberal: Brigitte Garceau

Québec solidaire: Mariève Ruel

Parti Québécois: Alix Martel

Parti Conservateur: Axel Lellouche

Bloc Montréal: Qaiser Choudhry

Canadian Party : Jonathan Gray

Green: David MacFarquhar

Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagRobert Baldwin tag

