Quebec election 2022 results: Bourassa-Sauvé

Bourassa-Sauvé is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille who first took office in 2018. Robitaille collected 11,456 votes, winning 46.16 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bourassa-Sauvé in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Absa Diallo Liberal: Madwa-Nika Cadet Québec solidaire: Ricardo Gustave Parti Québécois: Zacharie Robitaille Parti Conservateur: Carmel-Antoine Bessard Green: Omar Ahmed Parti accès propriété et équité: Shawn Lalande McLean Independent: Smaille Toussaint