Quebec election 2022 results: Bourassa-Sauvé

Bourassa-Sauvé is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille who first took office in 2018. Robitaille collected 11,456 votes, winning 46.16 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Bourassa-Sauvé in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Absa Diallo
Liberal: Madwa-Nika Cadet
Québec solidaire: Ricardo Gustave
Parti Québécois: Zacharie Robitaille
Parti Conservateur: Carmel-Antoine Bessard
Green: Omar Ahmed
Parti accès propriété et équité: Shawn Lalande McLean
Independent: Smaille Toussaint
