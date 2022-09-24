Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Bourassa-Sauvé

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Bourassa-Sauvé is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Paule Robitaille who first took office in 2018. Robitaille collected 11,456 votes, winning 46.16 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bourassa-Sauvé in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Absa Diallo

Liberal: Madwa-Nika Cadet

Québec solidaire: Ricardo Gustave

Parti Québécois: Zacharie Robitaille

Parti Conservateur: Carmel-Antoine Bessard

Green: Omar Ahmed

Parti accès propriété et équité: Shawn Lalande McLean

Independent: Smaille Toussaint

Quebec Quebec election Quebec Election 2022 Quebec election riding Bourassa-Sauvé

