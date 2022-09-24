Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Abitibi-Est

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Abitibi-Est is a provincial riding located in Abitibi-Témiscamigue. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Pierre Dufour who first took office in 2018. Dufour collected 8,967 votes, winning 42.72 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Est in Abitibi-Témiscamigue during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Dufour (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jean-Maurice Matte

Québec solidaire: Benjamin Gingras

Parti Québécois: Jacline Rouleau

Parti Conservateur: Maxym Perron-Tellier

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagAbitibi-Est tagAbitibi-Est riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers