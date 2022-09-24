Quebec election 2022 results: Abitibi-Est

Abitibi-Est is a provincial riding located in Abitibi-Témiscamigue. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Pierre Dufour who first took office in 2018. Dufour collected 8,967 votes, winning 42.72 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Est in Abitibi-Témiscamigue during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Pierre Dufour (Incumbent) Liberal: Jean-Maurice Matte Québec solidaire: Benjamin Gingras Parti Québécois: Jacline Rouleau Parti Conservateur: Maxym Perron-Tellier