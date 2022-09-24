Quebec election 2022 results: Arthabaska

Arthabaska is a provincial riding located in Centre-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Lefebvre who first took office in 2016. Lefebvre collected 25,640 votes, winning 61.84 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Arthabaska in Centre-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Lefebvre (Incumbent) Liberal: Luciana Arantes Québec solidaire: Pascale Fortin Parti Québécois: Mario Beauchesne Parti Conservateur: Tarek Henoud Climat Québec: Trystan Martel