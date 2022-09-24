Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Arthabaska

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Arthabaska is a provincial riding located in Centre-du-Québec. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Lefebvre who first took office in 2016. Lefebvre collected 25,640 votes, winning 61.84 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Arthabaska in Centre-du-Québec during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Lefebvre (Incumbent)

Liberal: Luciana Arantes

Québec solidaire: Pascale Fortin

Parti Québécois: Mario Beauchesne

Parti Conservateur: Tarek Henoud

Climat Québec: Trystan Martel

