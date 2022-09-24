Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: La Prairie

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

La Prairie is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Christian Dubé who first took office in 2012. Dubé collected 14,511 votes, winning 43.14 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Prairie in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Christian Dubé (Incumbent)

Liberal: Julie Guertin

Québec solidaire: Pierre-Marc Allaire-Daly

Parti Québécois: Sarah Joly-Simard

Parti Conservateur: Marie Pelletier

Marxist-Leninist: Normand Chouinard

Climat Québec: Barbara Joannette

