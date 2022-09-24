Quebec election 2022 results: La Prairie

La Prairie is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Christian Dubé who first took office in 2012. Dubé collected 14,511 votes, winning 43.14 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent La Prairie in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Christian Dubé (Incumbent)
Liberal: Julie Guertin
Québec solidaire: Pierre-Marc Allaire-Daly
Parti Québécois: Sarah Joly-Simard
Parti Conservateur: Marie Pelletier
Marxist-Leninist: Normand Chouinard
Climat Québec: Barbara Joannette
Comments