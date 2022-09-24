Quebec election 2022 results: Laval-des-Rapides

Laval-des-Rapides is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Saul Polo who first took office in 2014. Polo collected 10,637 votes, winning 31.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laval-des-Rapides in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Saul Polo (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Céline Haytayan Québec solidaire: Josée Chevalier Parti Québécois: Andréanne Fiola Parti Conservateur: Nicolas Lussier-Clément Green: Zied Damergi