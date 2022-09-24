Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Laval-des-Rapides

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Laval-des-Rapides is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Saul Polo who first took office in 2014. Polo collected 10,637 votes, winning 31.54 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laval-des-Rapides in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Saul Polo (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Céline Haytayan

Québec solidaire: Josée Chevalier

Parti Québécois: Andréanne Fiola

Parti Conservateur: Nicolas Lussier-Clément

Green: Zied Damergi

