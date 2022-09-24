Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: LaFontaine

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

LaFontaine is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay who first took office in 2012. Tanguay collected 14,491 votes, winning 58.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent LaFontaine in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Tanguay (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Loredana Bacchi

Québec solidaire: Anne B-Godbout

Parti Québécois: Shawn Vermette Tassoni

Parti Conservateur: Yassir Madih

Green: Quinn Brunet

