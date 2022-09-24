Quebec election 2022 results: LaFontaine

LaFontaine is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marc Tanguay who first took office in 2012. Tanguay collected 14,491 votes, winning 58.8 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent LaFontaine in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marc Tanguay (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Loredana Bacchi Québec solidaire: Anne B-Godbout Parti Québécois: Shawn Vermette Tassoni Parti Conservateur: Yassir Madih Green: Quinn Brunet