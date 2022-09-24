Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Argenteuil

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Argenteuil is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Agnès Grondin who first took office in 2018. Grondin collected 11,848 votes, winning 38.88 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Argenteuil in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Agnès Grondin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Philippe LeBel

Québec solidaire: Marcel Lachaine

Parti Québécois: François Girard

Parti Conservateur: Karim Elayoubi

Green: Luis Alvarez

Canadian Party : Jean Lalonde

Démocratie directe: Marie-Eve Milot

