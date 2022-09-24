Quebec election 2022 results: Argenteuil

Argenteuil is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Agnès Grondin who first took office in 2018. Grondin collected 11,848 votes, winning 38.88 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Argenteuil in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Agnès Grondin (Incumbent) Liberal: Philippe LeBel Québec solidaire: Marcel Lachaine Parti Québécois: François Girard Parti Conservateur: Karim Elayoubi Green: Luis Alvarez Canadian Party : Jean Lalonde Démocratie directe: Marie-Eve Milot