Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Bertrand

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Bertrand is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Nadine Girault who first took office in 2018. Girault collected 13,867 votes, winning 41.55 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bertrand in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: France-Élaine Duranceau

Liberal: André Nadeau

Québec solidaire: Julie Francoeur

Parti Québécois: Guillaume Freire

Parti Conservateur: Philippe Meloni

Climat Québec: Samuel Fortin

Parti humain du Québec: Marie-Eve Ouellette

Green: Karine Steinberger

