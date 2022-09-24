Quebec election 2022 results: Bertrand

Bertrand is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Nadine Girault who first took office in 2018. Girault collected 13,867 votes, winning 41.55 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bertrand in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: France-Élaine Duranceau Liberal: André Nadeau Québec solidaire: Julie Francoeur Parti Québécois: Guillaume Freire Parti Conservateur: Philippe Meloni Climat Québec: Samuel Fortin Parti humain du Québec: Marie-Eve Ouellette Green: Karine Steinberger