Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Rousseau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Rousseau is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Louis-Charles Thouin who first took office in 2018. Thouin collected 14,464 votes, winning 53.24 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rousseau in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis-Charles Thouin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Estelle Regina Lokrou

Québec solidaire: Ernesto Castro Roch

Parti Québécois: Pierre Vanier

Parti Conservateur: Gisele Desroches

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagRousseau tagQuebec election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers