Quebec election 2022 results: Rousseau

Rousseau is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Louis-Charles Thouin who first took office in 2018. Thouin collected 14,464 votes, winning 53.24 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rousseau in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis-Charles Thouin (Incumbent) Liberal: Estelle Regina Lokrou Québec solidaire: Ernesto Castro Roch Parti Québécois: Pierre Vanier Parti Conservateur: Gisele Desroches