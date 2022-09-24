Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Îles-de-la-Madeleine

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Îles-de-la-Madeleine is a provincial riding located in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québécois MNA Joël Arseneau who first took office in 2018. Arseneau collected 2,955 votes, winning 38.65 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Îles-de-la-Madeleine in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Parti Québécois: Joël Arseneau (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jonathan Lapierre

Liberal: Gil Thériault

Québec solidaire: Jean-Philippe Déraspe

Parti Conservateur: Evan Leblanc

