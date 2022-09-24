Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Verchères

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Verchères is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Suzanne Dansereau who first took office in 2018. Dansereau collected 17,073 votes, winning 37.49 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Verchères in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Roy

Liberal: Gabriel Lévesque

Québec solidaire: Manon Harvey

Parti Québécois: Cédric Gagnon-Ducharme

Parti Conservateur: Pascal Déry

Independent: Lucien Beauregard

Démocratie directe: Pauline Boisvert

Climat Québec: Germain Dallaire

Green: Nadim Saikali

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagVercheres tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers