Quebec election 2022 results: Verchères

Verchères is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Suzanne Dansereau who first took office in 2018. Dansereau collected 17,073 votes, winning 37.49 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Verchères in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Roy Liberal: Gabriel Lévesque Québec solidaire: Manon Harvey Parti Québécois: Cédric Gagnon-Ducharme Parti Conservateur: Pascal Déry Independent: Lucien Beauregard Démocratie directe: Pauline Boisvert Climat Québec: Germain Dallaire Green: Nadim Saikali