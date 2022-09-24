Quebec election 2022 results: Verchères

Verchères is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Suzanne Dansereau who first took office in 2018. Dansereau collected 17,073 votes, winning 37.49 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Verchères in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Roy
Liberal: Gabriel Lévesque
Québec solidaire: Manon Harvey
Parti Québécois: Cédric Gagnon-Ducharme
Parti Conservateur: Pascal Déry
Independent: Lucien Beauregard
Démocratie directe: Pauline Boisvert
Climat Québec: Germain Dallaire
Green: Nadim Saikali
