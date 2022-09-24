Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Berthier

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Berthier is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Caroline Proulx who first took office in 2018. Proulx collected 18,048 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Berthier in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline Proulx (Incumbent)

Liberal: Hassan Abdallah

Québec solidaire: Amélie Drainville

Parti Québécois: Julie Boucher

Parti Conservateur: Benoit Primeau

Climat Québec: Claire Aubin

