Quebec election 2022 results: Berthier

Berthier is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Caroline Proulx who first took office in 2018. Proulx collected 18,048 votes, winning 45.13 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Berthier in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Caroline Proulx (Incumbent) Liberal: Hassan Abdallah Québec solidaire: Amélie Drainville Parti Québécois: Julie Boucher Parti Conservateur: Benoit Primeau Climat Québec: Claire Aubin