Quebec election 2022 results: Mercier

Mercier is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal who first took office in 2018. Ghazal collected 15,919 votes, winning 54.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Mercier in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Québec solidaire: Ruba Ghazal (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Florence Lavictoire
Liberal: Catherine Boundjia
Parti Québécois: Sabrina Mercier-Ullhorn
Parti Conservateur: Emmanuel Da Costa
Parti Nul: Jenny Cartwright
Green: Véronique Langlois
Comments