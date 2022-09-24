Quebec election 2022 results: Mercier

Mercier is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal who first took office in 2018. Ghazal collected 15,919 votes, winning 54.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mercier in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Québec solidaire: Ruba Ghazal (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Florence Lavictoire Liberal: Catherine Boundjia Parti Québécois: Sabrina Mercier-Ullhorn Parti Conservateur: Emmanuel Da Costa Parti Nul: Jenny Cartwright Green: Véronique Langlois