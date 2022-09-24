Quebec election 2022 results: Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré

Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Émilie Foster who first took office in 2018. Foster collected 15,761 votes, winning 45.37 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Kariane Bourassa Liberal: Michel Bureau Québec solidaire: Myriam Fortin Parti Québécois: Lucien Rodrigue Parti Conservateur: Odré Lacombe Démocratie directe: Stefany Tremblay