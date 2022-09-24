Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Émilie Foster who first took office in 2018. Foster collected 15,761 votes, winning 45.37 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Charlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Kariane Bourassa

Liberal: Michel Bureau

Québec solidaire: Myriam Fortin

Parti Québécois: Lucien Rodrigue

Parti Conservateur: Odré Lacombe

Démocratie directe: Stefany Tremblay

Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagCharlevoix-Côte-de-Beaupré tag

