Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chutes-de-la-Chaudière

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chutes-de-la-Chaudière is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marc Picard who first took office in 2003. Picard collected 25,777 votes, winning 59.51 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chutes-de-la-Chaudière in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Martine Biron

Liberal: Wafa Oueslati

Québec solidaire: Caroline Thibault

Parti Québécois: François-Noël Brault

Parti Conservateur: Mario Fortier

