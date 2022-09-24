Quebec election 2022 results: René-Lévesque

René-Lévesque is a provincial riding located in Côte-Nord. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Martin Ouellet who first took office in 2015. Ouellet collected 8,055 votes, winning 42.22 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent René-Lévesque in Côte-Nord during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Yves Montigny Liberal: Marc Duperron Québec solidaire: Audrey Givern-Héroux Parti Québécois: Jeff Dufour Tremblay Parti Conservateur: Marie-Renée Raymond Independent: Gilles Babin Climat Québec: Richard Delisle