Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: René-Lévesque

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

René-Lévesque is a provincial riding located in Côte-Nord. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Martin Ouellet who first took office in 2015. Ouellet collected 8,055 votes, winning 42.22 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent René-Lévesque in Côte-Nord during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Yves Montigny

Liberal: Marc Duperron

Québec solidaire: Audrey Givern-Héroux

Parti Québécois: Jeff Dufour Tremblay

Parti Conservateur: Marie-Renée Raymond

Independent: Gilles Babin

Climat Québec: Richard Delisle

