Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Laurent

Saint-Laurent is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy who first took office in 2018. Rizqy collected 17,669 votes, winning 61.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Marwah Rizqy (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Mélanie Gauthier
Québec solidaire: Gérard Briand
Parti Québécois: Karl Dugal
Parti Conservateur: Catherine St-Clair
Green: Othmane Benzekri
Canadian Party : Myrtis Fossey
Bloc Montréal: Rizwan Rajput
