Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Laurent

Saint-Laurent is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy who first took office in 2018. Rizqy collected 17,669 votes, winning 61.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Marwah Rizqy (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Mélanie Gauthier Québec solidaire: Gérard Briand Parti Québécois: Karl Dugal Parti Conservateur: Catherine St-Clair Green: Othmane Benzekri Canadian Party : Myrtis Fossey Bloc Montréal: Rizwan Rajput