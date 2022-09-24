Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Laurent

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-Laurent is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy who first took office in 2018. Rizqy collected 17,669 votes, winning 61.97 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Laurent in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Marwah Rizqy (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mélanie Gauthier

Québec solidaire: Gérard Briand

Parti Québécois: Karl Dugal

Parti Conservateur: Catherine St-Clair

Green: Othmane Benzekri

Canadian Party : Myrtis Fossey

Bloc Montréal: Rizwan Rajput

