Quebec election 2022 results: Beauce-Nord

Beauce-Nord is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Luc Provençal who first took office in 2018. Provençal collected 20,039 votes, winning 66.37 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauce-Nord in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Luc Provençal (Incumbent) Liberal: Clermont Rouleau Québec solidaire: François Jacques-Côté Parti Québécois: Paméla Lavoie-Savard Parti Conservateur: Olivier Dumais Climat Québec: Gwendoline Mathieu-Poulin