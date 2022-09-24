Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Beauce-Nord

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Beauce-Nord is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Luc Provençal who first took office in 2018. Provençal collected 20,039 votes, winning 66.37 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Beauce-Nord in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Luc Provençal (Incumbent)

Liberal: Clermont Rouleau

Québec solidaire: François Jacques-Côté

Parti Québécois: Paméla Lavoie-Savard

Parti Conservateur: Olivier Dumais

Climat Québec: Gwendoline Mathieu-Poulin

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagBeauce-Nord tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers