Quebec election 2022 results: Lac-Saint-Jean

Lac-Saint-Jean is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Girard who first took office in 2018. Girard collected 11,437 votes, winning 39.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Jean in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Girard (Incumbent) Liberal: Tricia Murray Québec solidaire: Elsa Moulin Parti Québécois: William Fradette Parti Conservateur: Luc Martel Climat Québec: Martin Lavoie Parti libertarien du Québec: Chantale Villeneuve