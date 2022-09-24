Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Lac-Saint-Jean

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Lac-Saint-Jean is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Éric Girard who first took office in 2018. Girard collected 11,437 votes, winning 39.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lac-Saint-Jean in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Éric Girard (Incumbent)

Liberal: Tricia Murray

Québec solidaire: Elsa Moulin

Parti Québécois: William Fradette

Parti Conservateur: Luc Martel

Climat Québec: Martin Lavoie

Parti libertarien du Québec: Chantale Villeneuve

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagLac Saint-Jean tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers