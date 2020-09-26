B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in British Columbia go to the polls Oct. 24 to cast ballots in the provincial election.

There are 87 ridings in B.C., and you will find yours in the list below.

Voting will look different this time around, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remote voting options, such as mail-in ballots, will be key for those who are at risk, unable to go to a voting place, or concerned about voting in person.

This will also help reduce crowds on voting day.

3:35 How voting process will look different during 2020 B.C. election How voting process will look different during 2020 B.C. election

Find your riding in the list below:

Abbotsford-Mission

Abbotsford-South

Abbotsford-West

Boundary-Similkameen

Burnaby-Deer Lake

Burnaby-Edmonds

Burnaby-Lougheed

Burnaby-North

Cariboo-Chilcotin

Cariboo North

Chilliwack

Chilliwack-Kent

Columbia River-Revelstoke

Courtenay-Comox

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Coquitlam-Maillardville

Cowichan Valley

Delta North

Delta South

Esquimalt-Metchosin

Fraser Nicola

Kamloops-North Thompson

Kamloops-South Thompson

Kelowna-Lake Country

Kelowna-Mission

Kelowna West

Kootenay East

Kootenay West

Langford-Juan de Fuca

Langley

Langley East

Maple Ridge-Mission

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Nanaimo

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Nechako Lakes

Nelson-Creston

New Westminster

North Coast

North Island

North Vancouver-Lonsdale

North Vancouver-Seymour

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Parksville-Qualicum

Peace River North

Peace River South

Penticton

Port Coquitlam

Port Moody-Coquitlam

Powell River-Sunshine Coast

Prince George-Mackenzie

Prince George-Valemount

Richmond-North Centre

Richmond-Queensborough

Richmond-South Centre

Richmond-Steveston

Saanich North and the Islands

Saanich South

Shuswap

Skeena

Stikine

Surrey-Cloverdale

Surrey-Fleetwood

Surrey-Green Timbers

Surrey-Guildford

Surrey-Newton

Surrey-Panorama

Surrey South

Surrey-Whalley

Surrey-White Rock

Vancouver-Fairview

Vancouver-False Creek

Vancouver-Fraserview

Vancouver-Hastings

Vancouver-Kensington

Vancouver-Kingsway

Vancouver-Langara

Vancouver-Mount Pleasant

Vancouver-Point Grey

Vancouver-Quilchena

Vancouver-West End

Vernon-Monashee

Victoria-Beacon Hill

Victoria-Swan Lake

West Vancouver-Capilano

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky