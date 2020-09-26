B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

Voters in British Columbia go to the polls Oct. 24 to cast ballots in the provincial election.
There are 87 ridings in B.C., and you will find yours in the list below.
Voting will look different this time around, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remote voting options, such as mail-in ballots, will be key for those who are at risk, unable to go to a voting place, or concerned about voting in person.
This will also help reduce crowds on voting day.
How voting process will look different during 2020 B.C. election
Find your riding in the list below:
