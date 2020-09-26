B.C. election 2020: Surrey-Green Timbers

Send this page to someone via email

The BC NDP has won Surrey-Green Timbers in all but one election since it was created in 1991.

The exception was in 2001, when the BC Liberals captured all but two seats across the province.

Longtime MLA Sue Hammell retired in 2017, but newcomer Rachna Singh took over easily for the New Democrats, beating BC Liberal Brenda Locke — who had held the riding from 2001-2005 — by more than 3,500 votes.

Singh is a former CUPE employee and anti-racism activist who has worked as a drug and alcohol counsellor and support worker for victims of domestic violence.

Candidates

BC NDP: Rachna Singh

Swing Riding Meter

Surrey-Green Timbers is a BC NDP stronghold. The riding was the 62nd closest race in 2017 based on winning percentage. Singh won by 25.34 per cent. Of the 41 seats won by the NDP, this was the 30th closest race.

2017 Election Results

BC NDP: Rachna Singh — 8,945 votes (58.29%)

BC Liberals: Brenda Locke — 5,056 votes (32.95%)

BC Greens: Saira Aujla — 1,112 votes (7.25%)

Independent: Vikram Bajwa — 163 votes (1.06%)

Your Political Party: Kawaljit Moti — 69 votes (0.45%)

​This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

