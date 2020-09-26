B.C. election 2020: Richmond-Queensborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Richmond-Queensborough race was surprisingly close in 2017. The new riding was won by BC Liberal Jas Johal over BC NDP hopeful Aman Singh by just 263 votes.

Johal is one of his party’s most recognizable MLAs and is running again. His party will rely on his name recognition and work in the riding to counter the BC NDP’s popularity in the polls in Metro Vancouver.

The Richmond part of the riding was strong for the Liberals last time, while the New Westminster part leaned NDP.

The New Democrats have not yet named a candidate.

What made the 2017 election fascinating is that the BC NDP spent half the campaign money the Liberals did and still almost won.

Nominated Candidates

BC Liberals: Jas Johal

Swing Riding Meter

There is a very little sample size in Richmond-Queensborough. It was contested in 2017 for the first time and went to the BC Liberals.

It was the fourth closest race in the province out of 87 ridings, based on winning percentage. Johal won by 1.4 per cent in the Liberals’ second closest finish.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Jas Johal, 7,525 votes (41.7%)

BC NDP: Aman Singh, 7,262 votes (40.3%)

BC Greens: Michael Wolfe, 2,311 votes (12.8%)

BC Conservatives: Kay Khilvinder Hale, 635 votes (3.5%)

New Republican: Lawrence Chen, 294 votes (1.6%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect the latest candidate information, interviews and events in the campaign.

