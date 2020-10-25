B.C. election 2020: Aman Singh projected to win Richmond-Queensborough

Send this page to someone via email

Aman Singh of the BC NDP is projected to win the riding of Richmond-Queensborough.

This riding was created in 2017 and went to BC Liberal Jas Johal in that election over the BC NDP hopeful Singh by just 136 votes.

Johal is one of the Liberals’ most recognizable MLAs, but Singh, a human rights lawyer, was hoping to parlay his strong run three years ago into a victory this time.

In 2017, this was the fourth-closest race in the province out of 87 ridings.

Johal won by 1.4 per cent in the Liberals’ second closest finish.

Other candidates in this district included Earl Einarson for the BC Green Party and Kay Hale for the BC Conservatives.

Election Results 2017

BC Liberals: Jas Johal, 7,525 votes (41.7%)

BC NDP: Aman Singh, 7,262 votes (40.3%)

BC Greens: Michael Wolfe, 2,311 votes (12.8%)

BC Conservatives: Kay Khilvinder Hale, 635 votes (3.5%)

New Republican: Lawrence Chen, 294 votes (1.6%)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots were requested across B.C. this election. As mail-in ballots cannot be counted until after election night, these results are not final.