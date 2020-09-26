B.C. election 2020: Kamloops-South Thompson

Send this page to someone via email

Former cabinet minister and BC Liberal incumbent Todd Stone is looking to retain control of Kamloops-South Thompson for his party.

A version of the riding has been held by the BC Liberals since 2001. The NDP last won the seat when it was known simply as Kamloops in the 1996 provincial election.

The BC Greens turned in one of their better performances off of Vancouver Island here in the 2017 election, capturing close to 21 per cent of the vote.

Stone, who served as transportation minister in Christy Clark’s government, won the riding by more than 20 per cent in both the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Candidates

Swing riding meter

Kamloops-South Thompson is a safe BC Liberal seat.

Stone won here in 2017 by a margin of 33.88 per cent — the party only won by larger margins in four other districts.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Todd Stone — 15,465 votes (55.78%)

BC NDP: Nancy Bepple — 6,027 votes (21.9%)

BC Greens: Donovan Cavers — 7,783 votes (20.86%)

Libertarian: Jessica Lea Bradshaw — 295 votes (1.07%)

Communist: Beat Klossner — 109 votes (0.39%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.