Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Leila
    May 26, 2026 at 7:12 pm

    Eby is a problem. He has contributed to this referendum.
    He acts as if he a king of BC and controls the province. Cant wait when he is gone.
    Sold the entire province to native people. Horrible human

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. premier ‘anxious’ about upcoming Alberta independence vote

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 7:01 pm
1 min read
B.C. Premier David Eby listens to a speaker at a closing news conference of a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby listens to a speaker at a closing news conference of a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Tuesday, May 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby says he is anxious about the upcoming Alberta independence vote.

At a wrap-up of the Western Premiers Conference in Kananaskis, Alta, Eby said the impact of a potential march towards a binding referendum on neighbouring provinces and territories is top of mind.

“I remain incredibly, frankly, anxious about this,” Eby told reporters.

Alberta’s premier announced on Thursday that the province will vote on a question on independence on Oct. 19.

Earlier in the day, Eby gifted Team Canada jerseys to the premiers.

Story continues below advertisement

“She looks great in a Team Canada jersey, I’m proud of her,” Wab Kinew, Manitoba’s premier, said of Danielle Smith.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Smith hoped to sidestep any talk of separation, laying out an agenda that included trade and the economy. The premiers did agree on a lengthy communique on collaboration and priority projects across the western provinces and in the northern territories.

“There is an incredible amount of optimism and hope that everyone is working towards those goals, so I think that was what we spent most of our time talking about over the last couple days,” Smith said.

Click to play video: 'BC Premier David Eby in Kananaskis for Western Premier’s Conference'
BC Premier David Eby in Kananaskis for Western Premier’s Conference

Western provinces and territories stand to gain big as Ottawa looks to spend on major projects such as mines, ports and pipelines and there was excitement among the premiers at the meeting about the promise of more to come.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now is the time to work together,” Kinew said.

“Why don’t we hold off on this referendum for a year or two and see if we can get these pipelines under construction, because at the end of the day, we want Canada to succeed.”

As Western premiers head home, it’s even clearer that Alberta’s future will dominate the conversation through the summer at least.

–with files from Ben O’Hara-Byrne

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices