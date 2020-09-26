Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election 2020: Kelowna-Lake Country

By Richard Zussman & Simon Little Global News
A map of the Kelowna-Lake Country riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election.
A map of the Kelowna-Lake Country riding for B.C.'s 2020 provincial election. Elections BC

Kelowna-Lake Country is one of the BC Liberals’ safer seats in British Columbia.

The Liberals have held the seat since it was created in 1996 from the old district of Okanagan East.

Recent elections in the riding have not been competitive. Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick more than doubled the vote share of his closest competitor in the last two elections and won by more than 5,000 votes in 2009.

Candidates

  • BC Liberals: Norm Letnick
Trending Stories

Swing riding meter

Kelowna-Lake Country is not considered a swing riding, and right-leaning parties have won here in every election for more than a century.

Letnick won here by a margin of 38.87 per cent in 2017. There were only two other ridings where the Liberals won by a larger percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

2017 election results

  • BC Liberal: Norm Letnick — 13,834 votes (60.14%)
  • BC NDP: Erik Olesen — 4,753 votes (20.66%)
  • BC Greens: Alison Shaw — 4,416 votes (19.2%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

Find full B.C. 2020 provincial election coverage here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC NDPBC electionBC votesElections BCElection 2020BC election 2020BC LiberalKelowna-Lake CountryBC Greenkelowna electionkelwona-lake country riding
Flyers
More weekly flyers