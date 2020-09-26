B.C. election 2020: Kelowna-Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna-Lake Country is one of the BC Liberals’ safer seats in British Columbia.

The Liberals have held the seat since it was created in 1996 from the old district of Okanagan East.

Recent elections in the riding have not been competitive. Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick more than doubled the vote share of his closest competitor in the last two elections and won by more than 5,000 votes in 2009.

Candidates

BC Liberals: Norm Letnick

Swing riding meter

Kelowna-Lake Country is not considered a swing riding, and right-leaning parties have won here in every election for more than a century.

Letnick won here by a margin of 38.87 per cent in 2017. There were only two other ridings where the Liberals won by a larger percentage.

2017 election results

BC Liberal: Norm Letnick — 13,834 votes (60.14%)

BC NDP: Erik Olesen — 4,753 votes (20.66%)

BC Greens: Alison Shaw — 4,416 votes (19.2%)

This profile will continually be updated to reflect latest information, interviews and events in the campaign.

