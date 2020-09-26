B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

B.C.’s 2020 provincial election is underway, and the party leaders have begun to make pledges about what they’ll do if they’re elected.
To help make sense of it all, Global News is tracking what the major party leaders are promising, should they find themselves in government after Oct. 24.
This post will be regularly updated throughout the campaign as each party makes new commitments.
Skip to promises made by the:
BC NDP
- Leader John Horgan has promised to complete a new Surrey hospital in Cloverdale.
- Horgan has promised 10 new urgent and primary care centres by the end of the year.
BC Liberal Party
Trending Stories
- Sept. 24: Leader Andrew Wilkinson promises to scrap the Speculation and Vacancy tax, and replace with a tax on flipped presale contracts. Wilkinson also promised a “complete overhaul of property taxation.”
- Sept. 26: Wilkinson promises not to bring MSP premiums back if elected.
- Sept. 26: Wilkinson promises free flu shots for all British Columbians if elected.
BC Green Party
- Green Leader Sonia Furstenau has not made any promises yet.
BC Conservative Party
- The BC Conservatives are promising to scrap the province’s carbon tax.
- The BC Conservatives are promising to allow private insurance companies to compete with ICBC on basic insurance.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments