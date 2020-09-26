Menu

Politics

B.C. election 2020 promise tracker: What the major parties are pledging

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2020 4:49 pm
Click to play video 'Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election' Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election
Mailing it in. How voters will cast their ballots in the B.C. election

B.C.’s 2020 provincial election is underway, and the party leaders have begun to make pledges about what they’ll do if they’re elected.

To help make sense of it all, Global News is tracking what the major party leaders are promising, should they find themselves in government after Oct. 24.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

This post will be regularly updated throughout the campaign as each party makes new commitments.

Skip to promises made by the:

BC NDP

BC NDP website

BC NDP Leader John Horgan announces there will be a fall election as he speaks during a press conference in Langford, B.C., on Sept. 21, 2020.
BC NDP Leader John Horgan announces there will be a fall election as he speaks during a press conference in Langford, B.C., on Sept. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
  • Leader John Horgan has promised to complete a new Surrey hospital in Cloverdale.
  • Horgan has promised 10 new urgent and primary care centres by the end of the year.

BC Liberal Party

Trending Stories

BC Liberal Party website

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson responds to the B.C. NDP government’s $1.5 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sept. 17, 2020.
B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson responds to the B.C. NDP government’s $1.5 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sept. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Green Party

BC Green Party website

B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks during a press conference outside the legislature in Victoria on Monday, September 21, 2020.
B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks during a press conference outside the legislature in Victoria on Monday, September 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
  • Green Leader Sonia Furstenau has not made any promises yet.

BC Conservative Party

BC Conservative Party website

BC Conservative Party Leader Trevor Bolin is seen in this undated profile photo.
BC Conservative Party Leader Trevor Bolin is seen in this undated profile photo. Trevor Bolin / Facebook
  • The BC Conservatives are promising to scrap the province’s carbon tax.
  • The BC Conservatives are promising to allow private insurance companies to compete with ICBC on basic insurance.
