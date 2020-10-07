BC NDP promises new cancer centres in Nanaimo, Kamloops as part of 10-year cancer care plan

Send this page to someone via email

A re-elected NDP government will launch a 10-year cancer action plan that includes new cancer centres in Nanaimo and Kamloops.

NDP leader John Horgan said his government will work closely with BC Cancer and provincial health authorities to establish the plan.

In the first five years of the plan the NDP is promising patients will have one point of contact across their cancer care journey and new clinicians will be hired to meet demand.

“A cancer diagnosis has touched nearly every family, including my own,” Horgan said Wednesday.

“Under our plan, British Columbians will receive better care that’s closer to home as they go through their cancer journey.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 NDP set to expand on cancer plan on Wednesday NDP set to expand on cancer plan on Wednesday

The plan also includes genomic testing for entire families. Existing cancer centres will be renovated and upgraded.

Horgan, a cancer survivor himself, has focused on investing in cancer care centres, including a previous announcement of adding one to the new Surrey hospital project. There will be a new cancer centre in Burnaby as well.

4:39 BC Cancer Foundation urgent fundraising appeal BC Cancer Foundation urgent fundraising appeal

The plan includes an “anywhere/anytime commitment” so that all cancer patients get information and care where and when they need it. This includes an additional effort around rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The costed budget estimates of the cancer centre investment will be $50 million in 2020-21, $100 million in 2021-22 and $300 million in 2022-23, according to the party.

Horgan’s platform also includes a commitment to establish a second medical school in B.C. There has been no decision yet on where the school will be located.