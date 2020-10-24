Menu

Advertisement
Politics

WATCH LIVE: B.C. election results 2020

By Amy Judd Global News
British Columbia's 42nd general election is held Oct. 24, 2020.
British Columbia's 42nd general election is held Oct. 24, 2020. Global News

It’s election day in B.C.

Polls opened across B.C. in the 42nd general election at 8 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 24.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute, real-time analysis as votes are counted as part of our election special in the player above.

Live coverage begins online, on TV, radio and YouTube at 7 p.m. PT, right after the News Hour.

Results will be reported on as soon as they become available after the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

Read more: B.C. election 2020: Find your riding and candidates

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have cast their ballot a little differently this year and an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots have been requested and received.

Mail-in ballots are not counted until 13 days after election day.

Global News has a full breakdown of all 87 ridings in the province and the candidates in each riding.

Here’s a look at what the major parties promised this campaign.

