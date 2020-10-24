WATCH LIVE: B.C. election results 2020

It’s election day in B.C.
Polls opened across B.C. in the 42nd general election at 8 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 24.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Global News will have up-to-the-minute, real-time analysis as votes are counted as part of our election special in the player above.
Live coverage begins online, on TV, radio and YouTube at 7 p.m. PT, right after the News Hour.
Results will be reported on as soon as they become available after the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have cast their ballot a little differently this year and an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots have been requested and received.
Mail-in ballots are not counted until 13 days after election day.
Global News has a full breakdown of all 87 ridings in the province and the candidates in each riding.
Here’s a look at what the major parties promised this campaign.
