WATCH LIVE: B.C. election results 2020

It’s election day in B.C.

Polls opened across B.C. in the 42nd general election at 8 a.m. Pacific time Oct. 24.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute, real-time analysis as votes are counted as part of our election special in the player above.

Live coverage begins online, on TV, radio and YouTube at 7 p.m. PT, right after the News Hour.

Results will be reported on as soon as they become available after the polls close at 8 p.m. PT.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have cast their ballot a little differently this year and an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots have been requested and received.

Mail-in ballots are not counted until 13 days after election day.

Global News has a full breakdown of all 87 ridings in the province and the candidates in each riding.

Here’s a look at what the major parties promised this campaign.