Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 7 2020 9:19pm
00:43

Keith Baldrey on ‘scripted’ election campaigns

Global’s Keith Baldrey talks about whether modern political parties’ tendency to ‘script’ their candidates could do them more harm than good.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home